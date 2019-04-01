THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT: Details zum neuen Album

Das schwedische Quartett THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT wird am 28. Juni 2019 über Debemur Morti Productions das neue Album "Pale Season" veröffentlichen.



Dazu wurde nun das Cover, die Tracklist und ein erster Song veröffentlicht. Mit 'Anti Meridian' gibt es eine erste Hörprobe.



Die Band bietet eine Mischung aus melancholischen-progressive Rock und Metal. Gegründet wurde die Formation im Jahre 2010. Die Mitglieder sind Fredrik und Mattias Norrman (ex-KATATONIA, OCTOBER TIDE), Alexander Backlund und Jonas Sköld (LETTERS FROM THE COLONY).



Sänger Alexander Backlund kommentiert: "The album title, "Pale Season" – despite what some might think – does not refer to the eight months where the weather in Sweden is a signature grey. Instead, it refers to those less-colorful patches of memory – years that fly by without anything spectacular happening, which pale in comparison to the vividness of one’s childhood or the early days of romance. This, in other words, is an album for all those moments lost in between the extremes of the emotional spectrum."



Gitarrist Fredrik Norrman ergänzt: "I'm very pleased to finally be able to give some info over what we've been doing the past year. This is easily one of the best albums I've ever been part of. Very proud of what we've managed to achieve."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Hound

2. Rotting Eden

3. Binary

4. Final Light

5. Embers

6. Pale Season

7. Anti Meridian

8. Signals In The Sky

9. Meridian

