THE LUMINARY PLOT debütiert mit Single 'We'
14.12.2019 | 14:51
THE LUMINARY PLOT, Neulinge aus dem Bereich Metalcore, plant für 2020 die Debüt-EP "We Are The Luminary Plot". Vorab hat die kanadische Band die Single 'We' veröffentlicht, zu der ein Textclip bei YouTube vorhanden ist.
