THE LUMINARY PLOT debütiert mit Single 'We'

THE LUMINARY PLOT, Neulinge aus dem Bereich Metalcore, plant für 2020 die Debüt-EP "We Are The Luminary Plot". Vorab hat die kanadische Band die Single 'We' veröffentlicht, zu der ein Textclip bei YouTube vorhanden ist.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: the luminary plot we we are the luminary plot