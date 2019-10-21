THE MISSION: "The United European Party Tour 2020" bestätigt
Aktuell ist Wayne Hussey noch mit seinen Solo-Shows unterwegs, da hat er bereits mit seiner Band THE MISSION die "The United European Party Tour 2020" angekündigt, bei der es ein Konzert-Special über zwei Abende geben wird.
Der Sänger sagt dazu: "Asking me to write about the anticipation of touring Europe whilst in the throes of a 12 week solo slog around the continent & British Isles is a bit like asking me to explain the taste of egg soufflé after being force-fed boiled eggs every day for 3 months. There is a world of difference between a boiled egg and one that is souffléd. As it is touring solo and touring with The Mission. Hence, we, The Mission, are heading out to tour Europe & Brexit’ed UK in early spring next year. Why? Don’t need a reason, we just fancy it.
Having just toured Europe it strikes me that one thing that unifies people of any & every culture and race is music. It brings people together to celebrate, to commune, to share the experience. This is why I’ve named the tour ‘The United European Party Tour’. Less a political statement (although my personal leaning - and I don’t speak for the rest of the band - veers toward Brexit being a huge backward step) but more a statement about how people can be united regardless of where they are born or where they live or their politics.
Music is about people, emotions, feelings, togetherness; not division, borders, extreme right or left or wanker politicians. So let’s get together, have a sing-song, some fun, and let’s celebrate life and being part of the human family. One thing I wanted to do on this tour to ease the rigours of spending another solid 10-12 weeks on a tour bus is to play two nights everywhere we can. That affords us at least one night in two sleeping in a hotel bed. It also enables us to play completely different sets on each of the 2 nights."
"Our plan is to play songs one night exclusively from our 1st, 3rd, 5th and so on albums - First Chapter, Children, Grains Of Sand, Neverland, Aura, & The Brightest Light - whilst the other night will be songs exclusively from albums, 2, 4, 6 etc. - God’s Own Medicine, Carved In Sand, Masque, Blue, God Is A Bullet, & Another Fall From Grace. Which set comes on the first night will be decided on the day, so you’ll never know which you’re gonna get first", erklärt Wayne, "A little devious maybe but to ensure you don’t miss a beat you’ll need to attend both nights……Ah, come on, it’ll be fun…."
Der Vorverkauf ist am 21.10.2019 auf der THE MISSION-Homepage gestartet.
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
29.02.2020 UK Birmingham, O2 Institute
01.03.2020 UK Frome, Cheese and Grain
03.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain
04.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain
06.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino
07.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino
09.03.2020 ESP Valencia, Sala Moon
10.03.2020 ESP Valencia, Sala Moon
11.03.2020 PT Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
12.03.2020 PT Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
13.03.2020 PT Porto, Hard Club
14.03.2020 PT Porto, Hard Club
16.03.2020 ESP Madrid, Sala Mon
17.03.2020 ESP Madrid, Sala Mon
18.03.2020 ESP Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
19.03.2020 ESP Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
21.03.2020 IT Milan, Legend Club
22.03.2020 IT Milan, Legend Club
24.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo
25.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo
26.03.2020 DE München, Technikum
27.03.2020 DE München, Technikum
28.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien
29.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien
31.03.2020 SLO Ljubljana, Kino Siska
01.04.2020 CRO Zagreb, Boogaloo Club
02.04.2020 HUN Budapest, Dürer Kert
03.04.2020 HUN Budapest, Dürer Kert
04.04.2020 CZ Prag, Futurum Music Bar
05.04.2020 CZ Prag, Futurum Music Bar
07.04.2020 PL Warschau, Klub Proxima
08.04.2020 PL Warschau, Klub Proxima
10.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater
11.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater
14.04.2020 DK Kopenhagen, Vega JR
15.04.2020 DK Kopenhagen, Loppen
16.04.2020 NOR Oslo, John Dee
17.04.2020 NOR Oslo, John Dee
18.04.2020 SWE Stockholm, Nalen
19.04.2020 SWE Stockholm, Nalen
21.04.2020 FIN Helsinki, Tavastia Club
22.04.2020 FIN Helsinki, Tavastia Club
25.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli
26.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli
28.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche
29.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche
30.04.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord
01.05.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord
