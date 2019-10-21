Aktuell ist Wayne Hussey noch mit seinen Solo-Shows unterwegs, da hat er bereits mit seiner Band THE MISSION die "The United European Party Tour 2020" angekündigt, bei der es ein Konzert-Special über zwei Abende geben wird.



Der Sänger sagt dazu: "Asking me to write about the anticipation of touring Europe whilst in the throes of a 12 week solo slog around the continent & British Isles is a bit like asking me to explain the taste of egg soufflé after being force-fed boiled eggs every day for 3 months. There is a world of difference between a boiled egg and one that is souffléd. As it is touring solo and touring with The Mission. Hence, we, The Mission, are heading out to tour Europe & Brexit’ed UK in early spring next year. Why? Don’t need a reason, we just fancy it.

Having just toured Europe it strikes me that one thing that unifies people of any & every culture and race is music. It brings people together to celebrate, to commune, to share the experience. This is why I’ve named the tour ‘The United European Party Tour’. Less a political statement (although my personal leaning - and I don’t speak for the rest of the band - veers toward Brexit being a huge backward step) but more a statement about how people can be united regardless of where they are born or where they live or their politics.

Music is about people, emotions, feelings, togetherness; not division, borders, extreme right or left or wanker politicians. So let’s get together, have a sing-song, some fun, and let’s celebrate life and being part of the human family. One thing I wanted to do on this tour to ease the rigours of spending another solid 10-12 weeks on a tour bus is to play two nights everywhere we can. That affords us at least one night in two sleeping in a hotel bed. It also enables us to play completely different sets on each of the 2 nights."



"Our plan is to play songs one night exclusively from our 1st, 3rd, 5th and so on albums - First Chapter, Children, Grains Of Sand, Neverland, Aura, & The Brightest Light - whilst the other night will be songs exclusively from albums, 2, 4, 6 etc. - God’s Own Medicine, Carved In Sand, Masque, Blue, God Is A Bullet, & Another Fall From Grace. Which set comes on the first night will be decided on the day, so you’ll never know which you’re gonna get first", erklärt Wayne, "A little devious maybe but to ensure you don’t miss a beat you’ll need to attend both nights……Ah, come on, it’ll be fun…."



Der Vorverkauf ist am 21.10.2019 auf der THE MISSION-Homepage gestartet.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:

29.02.2020 UK Birmingham, O2 Institute

01.03.2020 UK Frome, Cheese and Grain

03.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain

04.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain

06.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino

07.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino

09.03.2020 ESP Valencia, Sala Moon

10.03.2020 ESP Valencia, Sala Moon

11.03.2020 PT Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo

12.03.2020 PT Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo

13.03.2020 PT Porto, Hard Club

14.03.2020 PT Porto, Hard Club

16.03.2020 ESP Madrid, Sala Mon

17.03.2020 ESP Madrid, Sala Mon

18.03.2020 ESP Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2

19.03.2020 ESP Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2

21.03.2020 IT Milan, Legend Club

22.03.2020 IT Milan, Legend Club

24.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo

25.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo

26.03.2020 DE München, Technikum

27.03.2020 DE München, Technikum

28.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien

29.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien

31.03.2020 SLO Ljubljana, Kino Siska

01.04.2020 CRO Zagreb, Boogaloo Club

02.04.2020 HUN Budapest, Dürer Kert

03.04.2020 HUN Budapest, Dürer Kert

04.04.2020 CZ Prag, Futurum Music Bar

05.04.2020 CZ Prag, Futurum Music Bar

07.04.2020 PL Warschau, Klub Proxima

08.04.2020 PL Warschau, Klub Proxima

10.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

11.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

14.04.2020 DK Kopenhagen, Vega JR

15.04.2020 DK Kopenhagen, Loppen

16.04.2020 NOR Oslo, John Dee

17.04.2020 NOR Oslo, John Dee

18.04.2020 SWE Stockholm, Nalen

19.04.2020 SWE Stockholm, Nalen

21.04.2020 FIN Helsinki, Tavastia Club

22.04.2020 FIN Helsinki, Tavastia Club

25.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli

26.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli

28.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche

29.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche

30.04.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

01.05.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Quelle: Focusion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: the mission the united european party tour 2020 wayne hussey