THE NEAL MORSE BAND ist bei Inside Out

Komisch, ich dachte, Neal und seine Bande wären eh bei Inside Out. Jedenfalls wird es im März über das Label auch das Live-Album "The Great Adventour – Live in BRNO 2019" geben, das diese Lieder enthalten wird:

1. Intro (Live in BRNO 2019)

2. Overture (Live in BRNO 2019)

3. The Dream Isn’t Over (Live in BRNO 2019)

4. Welcome To The World (Live in BRNO 2019)

5. A Momentary Change (Live in BRNO 2019)

6. Dark Melody (Live in BRNO 2019)

7. I Got To Run (Live in BRNO 2019)

8. To The River (Live in BRNO 2019)

9. The Great Adventure (Live in BRNO 2019)

10. Venture In Black (Live in BRNO 2019)

11. Hey Ho Let’s Go (Live in BRNO 2019)

12. Beyond The Borders (Live in BRNO 2019)

13. Overture 2 (Live in BRNO 2019)

14. Long Ago (Live in BRNO 2019)

15. Child Of Wonder (Live in BRNO 2019)

16. The Dream Continues (Live in BRNO 2019)

17. Fighting With Destiny (Live in BRNO 2019)

18. Vanity Fair (Live in BRNO 2019)

19. Welcome To The World 2 (Live in BRNO 2019)

20. The Element Of Fear (Live in BRNO 2019)

21. The Great Despair (Live in BRNO 2019)

22. Freedom Calling (Live in BRNO 2019)

23. A Love That Never Dies (Live in BRNO 2019)

24. The Great Medley [Encore] (Live in BRNO 2019)

Das gute Stück wird es als Doppel-Cd plus zwei Blu-rays geben.