THE ORDER OF CHAOS: Premiere-Video zur EP

Die kanadische Power-Metal-Band THE ORDER OF CHAOS wird am 23.02.2018 die EP "Night Terror" veröffentlichen. Im Vorfeld wurde jetzt ein Video zum gleichnamingen Song veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist der EP liest sich so:



1. Night Terror (4:11)

2. False Security (3:45)

3. New World Order (4:27)



Die Band sagt dazu: "We are incredibly excited to share 'Night Terror' with everyone who has supported us through the years as well as all heavy metal fanatics around the world! Our new single presents a new sound and modern direction for The Order of Chaos, one that we couldn't be more ready to take to the stage!"

Quelle: ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: the order of chaos night terror ep false security new world order