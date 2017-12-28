THE ORDER OF CHAOS: Premiere-Video zur EP "Night Terror"
Die kanadische Power-Metal-Band THE ORDER OF CHAOS wird am 23.02.2018 die EP "Night Terror" veröffentlichen. Im Vorfeld wurde jetzt ein Video zum gleichnamingen Song veröffentlicht.
Die Tracklist der EP liest sich so:
1. Night Terror (4:11)
2. False Security (3:45)
3. New World Order (4:27)
Die Band sagt dazu: "We are incredibly excited to share 'Night Terror' with everyone who has supported us through the years as well as all heavy metal fanatics around the world! Our new single presents a new sound and modern direction for The Order of Chaos, one that we couldn't be more ready to take to the stage!"
