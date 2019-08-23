TURBOKILL: Debütalbum kommt im Oktober
Kommentieren
Nach einer 2018 erschienen EP veröffentlicht TURBOKILL, die neue Formation des ehemaligen ALPHA TIGER-Sängers Stephan Dietrich, am 25. Oktober 2019 über SPV/Steamhammer das Debütalbum "Vice World" als CD Digipak, LP Version, Download und Stream.
LINE-UP:
Stephan Dietrich (Gesang)
Ronny Schuster (Rhythmusgitarre)
Daniel Kanzler (Leadgitarre)
Marco "Fox" Grünwald (Bass)
Philipp "Nafta" Dießl (Schlagzeug)
Tracklist:
1. The Grand Delusion 1:02
2. Vice World 4.14
3. War Thunder 5:18
4. Pulse Of The Swarm 4:04
5. Global Monkey Show 3:46
6. Sail With Pirates 5:00
7. Turbokill 4:07
8. Kill The Lie 3:52
9. Don't Deal With The Devil 3:47
10. Track N' Spy 4:29
11. End Of Days 4:06
12. Fortress Of The Universe 4:21
- Quelle:
- SPV
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- turbokill vice world
0 Kommentare