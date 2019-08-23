TURBOKILL: Debütalbum kommt im Oktober

Nach einer 2018 erschienen EP veröffentlicht TURBOKILL, die neue Formation des ehemaligen ALPHA TIGER-Sängers Stephan Dietrich, am 25. Oktober 2019 über SPV/Steamhammer das Debütalbum "Vice World" als CD Digipak, LP Version, Download und Stream.



LINE-UP:



Stephan Dietrich (Gesang)

Ronny Schuster (Rhythmusgitarre)

Daniel Kanzler (Leadgitarre)

Marco "Fox" Grünwald (Bass)

Philipp "Nafta" Dießl (Schlagzeug)



Tracklist:

1. The Grand Delusion 1:02

2. Vice World 4.14

3. War Thunder 5:18

4. Pulse Of The Swarm 4:04

5. Global Monkey Show 3:46

6. Sail With Pirates 5:00

7. Turbokill 4:07

8. Kill The Lie 3:52

9. Don't Deal With The Devil 3:47

10. Track N' Spy 4:29

11. End Of Days 4:06

12. Fortress Of The Universe 4:21



Quelle: SPV Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: turbokill vice world