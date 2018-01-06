Für das UNDER THE BLACK SUN-Festival ist jetzt die Black-Metal-Band WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM bestätigt worden.



Das bisher bestätigte Billing im Überblick:



777

Abhomine

Arcturus

A Canorous Quintet

Author

Batushka

Cirith Gorgor

Délétère

Fin

Halphas

Hellfire Deathcult

Horn

Master's Hammer

Mosaic

Nocturnal

Outre

Schrat

Shroud Of Satan

Sigh

Throneum

Wolves In The Throne Room



Das UNDER THE BLACK SUN wird vom 05.07. bis 07.07.2018 wieder auf der Freilichtbühne in Friesack stattfinden.



Tickets sind bereits erhältlich.

