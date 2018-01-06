UNDER THE BLACK SUN 2018: WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM bestätigt
06.01.2018 | 17:16
Für das UNDER THE BLACK SUN-Festival ist jetzt die Black-Metal-Band WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM bestätigt worden.
Das bisher bestätigte Billing im Überblick:
777
Abhomine
Arcturus
A Canorous Quintet
Author
Batushka
Cirith Gorgor
Délétère
Fin
Halphas
Hellfire Deathcult
Horn
Master's Hammer
Mosaic
Nocturnal
Outre
Schrat
Shroud Of Satan
Sigh
Throneum
Wolves In The Throne Room
Das UNDER THE BLACK SUN wird vom 05.07. bis 07.07.2018 wieder auf der Freilichtbühne in Friesack stattfinden.
Tickets sind bereits erhältlich.
