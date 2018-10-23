UNLEASHED veröffentlicht neuen Song 'Stand Your Ground'!
Kommentieren
23.10.2018 | 15:03
01. Lead Us Into War
Die schwedischen Death Metaller UNLEASHED veröffentlichen am 26.10.2018 via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Hunt For White Christ", jetzt kann man den neuen Song 'Stand Your Ground' streamen:
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Lead Us Into War
02. You Will Fall
03. Stand Your Ground
04. Gram
05. Terror Christ
06. They Rape The Land
07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall
08. The Hunt For White Christ
09. Vidaurgelmthul
10. By The Western Wall
11. Open To All The World
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- unleashed the hunt for white christ stand your ground
0 Kommentare