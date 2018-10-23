UNLEASHED veröffentlicht neuen Song 'Stand Your Ground'!

Die schwedischen Death Metaller UNLEASHED veröffentlichen am 26.10.2018 via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Hunt For White Christ", jetzt kann man den neuen Song 'Stand Your Ground' streamen:

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Lead Us Into War

02. You Will Fall

03. Stand Your Ground

04. Gram

05. Terror Christ

06. They Rape The Land

07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall

08. The Hunt For White Christ

09. Vidaurgelmthul

10. By The Western Wall

11. Open To All The World