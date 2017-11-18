UNSHINE veröffentlicht 2018 das neue Album "Astrala"
18.11.2017 | 20:10
Die finnische Folk-Metal-Band UNSHINE wird am 19.01.2018 ihr neues Album "Astrala" via Rockshots Records" veröffentlichen.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Dazu wurde bereits ein Album-Teaser veröffentlicht.
1 - Birch of Fornjot
2 - Kainun Kuningas
3 - Jack's Feast
4 - The Masks of Enchantment
5 - Pan the One
6 - Druids Are A-Coming
7 - Slow Moving Creatures
8 - Visionary's Last Breath
9 - Suo (Kantaa Ruumiit)
10 - The Forest
- Quelle:
- ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
