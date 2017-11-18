UNSHINE veröffentlicht 2018 das neue Album

Die finnische Folk-Metal-Band UNSHINE wird am 19.01.2018 ihr neues Album "Astrala" via Rockshots Records" veröffentlichen.



Dazu wurde bereits ein Album-Teaser veröffentlicht.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1 - Birch of Fornjot

2 - Kainun Kuningas

3 - Jack's Feast

4 - The Masks of Enchantment

5 - Pan the One

6 - Druids Are A-Coming

7 - Slow Moving Creatures

8 - Visionary's Last Breath

9 - Suo (Kantaa Ruumiit)

10 - The Forest

Quelle: ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS Redakteur: Swen Reuter