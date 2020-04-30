VAL TVOAR: Neue EP

Die aus Estland stammende Stoner-Band VAL TOVAR hat am 28.04.2020 eine neue EP mit dem Namen "...Ja Sahiseb Vikat" (...and the scythe hisses) veröffentlicht. Es ist das erste Werk der Band in ihrer Heimatsprache.



Die Band sagt dazu: "There's not much music sung in Estonian these days, so this is me paying homage to my country and culture."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Ja Sahiseb Vikat

2. Siin Pimeduses On Mul Hea

3. Tähtedesse Eksinud

4. Pöördloendus

5. Oma Viha Leidsin Ma Üles



Die EP ist unter anderen via Bandcamp erhältlich.

