VISIGOTH: Erstmals in den deutschen und US-Albumcharts

"Conquerer's Oath" ist letzte Woche bei Metal Blade erschienen und konnte sich in verschiedene Charts in Deutschland und den USA mogeln. Hier ist die Liste:

#86 Top 100 Albums (Germany)

#14 Top New Artist Albums (USA)

#16 Current Hard Music Albums (USA)

#72 Top New Artist Albums Consumption (USA)

#138 Current Digital Albums (USA)

#171 Top Current Albums (USA)

Aktuell kann die Band live bewundert werden:

Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

Feb. 24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

Mar. 6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille

Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival

Das Album ist weiterhin in folgenden Versionen erhältlich:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- silver vinyl (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)

- clear with white/blue smokey swirl vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- opaque blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- cool grey marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- white/blue splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- sky-blue marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- purple red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)