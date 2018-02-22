VISIGOTH: Erstmals in den deutschen und US-Albumcharts
"Conquerer's Oath" ist letzte Woche bei Metal Blade erschienen und konnte sich in verschiedene Charts in Deutschland und den USA mogeln. Hier ist die Liste:
#86 Top 100 Albums (Germany)
#14 Top New Artist Albums (USA)
#16 Current Hard Music Albums (USA)
#72 Top New Artist Albums Consumption (USA)
#138 Current Digital Albums (USA)
#171 Top Current Albums (USA)
Aktuell kann die Band live bewundert werden:
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival
Das Album ist weiterhin in folgenden Versionen erhältlich:
- CD
- 180g black vinyl
- silver vinyl (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)
- clear with white/blue smokey swirl vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
- opaque blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
- cool grey marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- white/blue splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
- sky-blue marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
- purple red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- visigoth conquerers oath charts tour 2018
