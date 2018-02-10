VISIGOTH streamt das komplette neue Album
VISIGOTH, unser aktueller Sieger im Soundcheck, hat gestern das neue Album "Conqueror's Oath über Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Bei den Kollegen von Noisey gibt es die Scheibe im Komplettstream.
Wer die Band live sehen will, kann das ab dem nächsten Samstag tun:
Feb. 17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival
Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store
Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina
Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival
