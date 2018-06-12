VOIVOD: Neues Album im Anflug.

Wie Drummer Away auf der Bandseite verkündet, ist das neue Album "The Wake" im Kasten und wird den gewohnt futuristischen Sci-Fi-Prog-Thrash bieten, den wir alle von der Band hören wollen. Lyrische Themen sind: Chaos, Desaster, Konflikte und andere schräge Angelegenheiten. Die bereits vor einiger Zeit angekündigten Tourdaten im September und Oktober beinhalten allerdings tatsächlich nur die beiden Deutschlanddates, die wir bereits gepostet haben. Für alle, die auch anderswo die Möglichkeit haben, die Band zu bewundern, hier mal die kompletten Daten:

VOIVOD – European Tour 2018:

07.09.2018 Prague (Czech Republic) – Futurum *

08.09.2018 Poznan (Poland) – U Bazyla *

09.09.2018 Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka *

10.09.2018 Krakow (Poland) – Kwadrat *

11.09.2018 Bratislava (Slovakia) – Randal Club *

13.09.2018 Cluj-Napoca (Romania) – Flying Circus Pub *

14.09.2018 Belgrade (Serbia) – Elektropionir *

15.09.2018 Budapest (Hungary) – Durer Kert *

16.09.2018 Vienna (Austria) – Szene *

18.09.2018 Bologna (Italy) – Locomotiv **

19.09.2018 Rome (Italy) – Largo **

20.09.2018 Milan (Italy) – Santeria **

21.09.2018 Winterthur (Switzerland) – Gaswerk **

22.09.2018 Seyssinet Pariset (France) – Ilyade **

24.09.2018 Barcelona (Spain) – Boveda **

25.09.2018 Madrid (Spain) – Nazca **

26.09.2018 Porto (Portugal) – Hard Club **

28.09.2018 Marseille (France) – Jas' Rod ***

29.09.2018 Paris (France) – Petit Bain ***

30.09.2018 Nantes (France) – Ferrailleur ***

02.10.2018 Southampton (UK) – The Joiners ***

03.10.2018 Cardiff (UK) – The Globe ***

04.10.2018 Leeds (UK) – Temple Of Boom ***

05.10.2018 Glasgow (UK) – Cathouse ***

06.10.2018 Manchester (UK) – Rebellion ***

07.10.2018 London (UK) – Underworld ***

09.10.2018 Brussels (Belgium) – Magasin 4 ***

10.10.2018 Amstelveen (The Netherlands) – P60 ***

11.10.2018 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Dynamo ***

12.10.2018 Cologne (Germany) – Luxor ***

13.10.2018 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo ***

14.10.2018 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Pumpehuset ***

15.10.2018 Stockholm (Sweden) – Klubb Nalen ***

17.10.2018 Helsinki (Finland) – Tavastia ***

18.10.2018 Tampere (Finland) – Klubi ***

20.10.2018 Oslo (Norway) – John Dee ***

Support bands:

* Maggot Heart (from 7th until 16th Sept)

** Nightrage (from 18th until 26th Sept)

*** Bio-Cancer (from 28th Sept until 20th Oct)