VOIVOD: Neues Video 'Iconspiracy'!

Bevor VOIVOD am 21.09.2018 das neue Album "The Wake" via Century Media veröffentlicht, solltet ihr euch unbedingt das neue Video zum Track 'Iconspiracy' anschauen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCuSHngMy-g

Und die Tracklist von "The Wake" gibt's auch nochmal:

01. Obsolete Beings

02. The End Of Dormancy

03. Orb Confusion

04. Iconspiracy

05. Spherical Perspective

06. Event Horizon

07. Always Moving

08. Sonic Mycelium