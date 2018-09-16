VOIVOD: Neues Video 'Iconspiracy'!
16.09.2018 | 13:23
Bevor VOIVOD am 21.09.2018 das neue Album "The Wake" via Century Media veröffentlicht, solltet ihr euch unbedingt das neue Video zum Track 'Iconspiracy' anschauen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCuSHngMy-g
Und die Tracklist von "The Wake" gibt's auch nochmal:
01. Obsolete Beings
02. The End Of Dormancy
03. Orb Confusion
04. Iconspiracy
05. Spherical Perspective
06. Event Horizon
07. Always Moving
08. Sonic Mycelium
