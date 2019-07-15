Vorabvideo von JULIET RUIN

Am 6. September soll das Debütalbum "Old Stardust, Love, And Chaos" von JULIET RUIN erscheinen. Bis dahin stellt die kanadische Metalband schon mal die Trackliste und bei YouTube ein Textvideo zu 'Seasons' vor.



1. Simple Wars (4:54)

2. Spite (3:49)

3. Violent Hands (4:11)

4. Details Kill (4:43)

5. FTW (5:18)

6. Seasons (3:49)

7. With Only Rage (4:44)

8. Charlatan (4:12)

9. Stay Gold (3:28)

10. Old Stardust, Love, and Chaos (4:50)





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: juliet ruin seasons old stardust love and chaos