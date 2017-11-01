WATAIN: Neues Album kommt im Januar
01.11.2017 | 12:00
Nuclear Alchemy
Das Jahr 2018 dürfe ziemlich düster beginnen. Am 05.01.2018 veröffentlicht die schwedische Black-Metal-Fraktion WATAIN sein sechstes Studioalbum "Trident Wolf Eclipse".
Mit 'Nuclear Alchemy" hat die Band auch ein erstes Video veröffentlicht, welches ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.
Tracklist:
Nuclear Alchemy
Sacred Damnation
Teufelsreich
Furor Diabolicus
A Throne Below
Ultra (Pandemoniac)
Towards The Sanctuary
The Fire Of Power
Antikrists Mirakel (Bonus)
