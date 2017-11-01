WATAIN: Neues Album kommt im Januar

Das Jahr 2018 dürfe ziemlich düster beginnen. Am 05.01.2018 veröffentlicht die schwedische Black-Metal-Fraktion WATAIN sein sechstes Studioalbum "Trident Wolf Eclipse".

Mit 'Nuclear Alchemy" hat die Band auch ein erstes Video veröffentlicht, welches ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.

Tracklist:

Nuclear Alchemy

Sacred Damnation

Teufelsreich

Furor Diabolicus

A Throne Below

Ultra (Pandemoniac)

Towards The Sanctuary

The Fire Of Power

Antikrists Mirakel (Bonus)