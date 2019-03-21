WGT 2019: CAT RAPES DOG, FAUN, Tanzwut und weitere Bands bestätigt
21.03.2019 | 22:32
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.
Diese sind:
CAT RAPES DOG (S) – exklusives Konzert in Deutschland
FAUN (D)
MACHINISTA (S)
TANZWUT (D)
THE ADICTS (GB)
FRIENDS OF GAS (D)
PSYCHE (CDN)
CHRISTINE OWMAN (S)
ERIK COHEN (D)
ARHAI (GB)
THE O'REILLYS & THE PADDYHATS (D)
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
