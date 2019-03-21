WGT 2019: CAT RAPES DOG, FAUN, Tanzwut und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands offiziell bestätigt worden.



CAT RAPES DOG (S) – exklusives Konzert in Deutschland

FAUN (D)

MACHINISTA (S)

TANZWUT (D)

THE ADICTS (GB)

FRIENDS OF GAS (D)

PSYCHE (CDN)

CHRISTINE OWMAN (S)

ERIK COHEN (D)

ARHAI (GB)

THE O'REILLYS & THE PADDYHATS (D)

Das Festival findet vom 7. Juni bis 10. Juni 2019 in Leipzig statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

