WOLFPAKK: Neues Album mit vielen Gästen

Eine erste Hörprobe des kommenden Albums "Nature Strikes Back" in Form des Titelliedes anhören: Youtube.

Auf dem am 24. Januar erscheinenden Album, das bereits hier bestellt werden kann, befinden sich folgende Lieder, die mit sehr illustren Gästen eingespielt worden sind:

1. Nature Strikes Back

Vocals - Michael Sweet (Stryper), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions)



2. The Legend

Vocals - Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar - Joey Tafolla (Jag Panzer)

Bass - Karl Johannson

Drums - Anders Johannson (Manowar, ex-Hammerfall)



3. Beyond This Side

Vocals - Carl Sentance (Nazareth), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Nino Laurenne (Thunderstone)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



4. Land Of Wolves

Vocals - Mats Levén (ex-Candlemass, ex-Malmsteen), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solos - Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS), Michael Voss

Bass - Peter "Fargo-Pedder" Knorn (Victory)

Drums - André Hilgers (ex-Rage)



5. Under Surveillance

Vocals - Perry McCarty (ex-Warrior), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Keyboard Solo - Corvin Bahn (Uli John Roth, Peter Panka Jane)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



6. Restore Your Soul

Vocals - Oliver Fehr (ex-Transit), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Vinnie Moore (UFO)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



7. Lone Ranger

Vocals - Michael Bormann (Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Thom Blunier (Shakra)

Bass - Anders LA Rönnblom (Killer Bee)

Drums - Mark Cross (ex-Helloween)



8. One Day

Vocals - Fernando Garcia (ex-Victory), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Craig Goldy (ex-DIO)

Bass - Uwe Köhler (ex-Bonfire)

Drums - Mark Kullmann (Voodoo Circle, Glenn Hughes)



9. Revolution

Vocals - Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Jeff Waters (Annihilator)

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



10. A Mystery

Vocals - Jasmin Schmid (Jazzmin), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, CoreLeoni), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Piano - Tom Graber (ex-Crystal Ball, Felskinn)

Basss - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)



11. Lovers Roulette

Vocals - Nick Holleman (ex-Vicious Rumors), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Backing Vocals - Jean-Marc Viller (Callaway), Mark Sweeney & Michael Voss

Guitar Solo - Michael Voss

Bass - Michael Voss

Drums - Gereon Homann (Eat The Gun)