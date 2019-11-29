Įrstķšir: Europatour "A Special Holiday Event" startet heute
Kommentieren
Die isländische Band ĮRSTĶŠIR hat am 22.Juni ihr neues und viertes Album "Nivalis" via Seasons Of Mist/ Soulfood veröffentlicht.
Nun geht es, wie im vergangenen Jahr auch, erneut auf Weihnachts-Europatour namens "A Special Holiday Event".
Die Band sagt dazu folgendes: "Since 2008 we've been performing special holiday concerts in Iceland every December, where we mix our music with our favorite Icelandic and Nordic Christmas songs, arranged by us especially for these occasions. Most of our listeners are familiar with our version of the Icelandic hymn "Heyr, himna smišur" which has been a staple at these concerts. These events have become a dear tradition enjoyed by our followers in Iceland and abroad who have traveled to see these shows in Reykjavik. Now we're extending this tradition to include all of Europe so we're taking this show on the road in December again. We invite you all to an evening of music, Nordic tales and stories. With love from Iceland, Įrstķšir."
Wer sich zuvor einen Eindruck verschaffen möchte, kann das über diesen Youtube-Link, welcher ein Konzert aus dem vergangenen Jahr zeigt.
Für 2019 sind folgende Termine für das "A Special Holiday Event" bestätigt:
29 Nov 19 Gothenburg (SE) Musikens Hus
30 Nov 19 Malmö (SE) Plan B
01 Dec 19 Flensburg (DE) Flensborghus
02 Dec 19 Nijmegen (NL) Lux
03 Dec 19 Leeuwarden (NL) Neushoorn
04 Dec 19 Utrecht (NL) Tivoli Vredenburg
05 Dec 19 Zürich (CH) Stall6
07 Dec 19 Cologne (DE) Studio 672
08 Dec 19 Reutlingen (DE) Franz K
10 Dec 19 Martigny (CH) Caves du Manoir
11 Dec 19 Luzern (CH) Schüür
12 Dec 19 Strasbourg (FR) La Laiterie
13 Dec 19 Vienna (AT) Arena
14 Dec 19 Vernerovice (CZ) Soul Kostel
15 Dec 19 Warsaw (PL) Chmury
16 Dec 19 Krakow (PL) Gwarek
17 Dec 19 Kosice (SK) Tabacka Kulturfabrik
18 Dec 19 Budapest (HU) Dürer Kert
19 Dec 19 Bratislava (SK) Kulturįk
20 Dec 19 Berlin (DE) Frannz Club
21 Dec 19 Dresden (DE) Schauburg
- Quelle:
- Season Of Mist
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- arstidir nivalis while this way island a special holiday event 2019 tour 2019
0 Kommentare