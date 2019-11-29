Įrstķšir: Europatour

Die isländische Band ĮRSTĶŠIR hat am 22.Juni ihr neues und viertes Album "Nivalis" via Seasons Of Mist/ Soulfood veröffentlicht.



Nun geht es, wie im vergangenen Jahr auch, erneut auf Weihnachts-Europatour namens "A Special Holiday Event".



Die Band sagt dazu folgendes: "Since 2008 we've been performing special holiday concerts in Iceland every December, where we mix our music with our favorite Icelandic and Nordic Christmas songs, arranged by us especially for these occasions. Most of our listeners are familiar with our version of the Icelandic hymn "Heyr, himna smišur" which has been a staple at these concerts. These events have become a dear tradition enjoyed by our followers in Iceland and abroad who have traveled to see these shows in Reykjavik. Now we're extending this tradition to include all of Europe so we're taking this show on the road in December again. We invite you all to an evening of music, Nordic tales and stories. With love from Iceland, Įrstķšir."



Wer sich zuvor einen Eindruck verschaffen möchte, kann das über diesen Youtube-Link, welcher ein Konzert aus dem vergangenen Jahr zeigt.



Für 2019 sind folgende Termine für das "A Special Holiday Event" bestätigt:

29 Nov 19 Gothenburg (SE) Musikens Hus

30 Nov 19 Malmö (SE) Plan B

01 Dec 19 Flensburg (DE) Flensborghus

02 Dec 19 Nijmegen (NL) Lux

03 Dec 19 Leeuwarden (NL) Neushoorn

04 Dec 19 Utrecht (NL) Tivoli Vredenburg

05 Dec 19 Zürich (CH) Stall6

07 Dec 19 Cologne (DE) Studio 672

08 Dec 19 Reutlingen (DE) Franz K

10 Dec 19 Martigny (CH) Caves du Manoir

11 Dec 19 Luzern (CH) Schüür

12 Dec 19 Strasbourg (FR) La Laiterie

13 Dec 19 Vienna (AT) Arena

14 Dec 19 Vernerovice (CZ) Soul Kostel

15 Dec 19 Warsaw (PL) Chmury

16 Dec 19 Krakow (PL) Gwarek

17 Dec 19 Kosice (SK) Tabacka Kulturfabrik

18 Dec 19 Budapest (HU) Dürer Kert

19 Dec 19 Bratislava (SK) Kulturįk

20 Dec 19 Berlin (DE) Frannz Club

21 Dec 19 Dresden (DE) Schauburg

